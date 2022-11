The Cloughjordan Community Seed Bank group invites you to a talk with expert local horticulturist and grower, Kevin Dudley, on the importance of creating a Seed Bank in your community this Wednesday.

Wars, natural disasters and extreme weather events- floods, drought and wildfires- are threatening our global food supply lines. Every week brings news of famine, conflict and record-breaking temperatures. Kevin spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.