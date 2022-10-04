We spoke to Chloe on Tipp Today this morning who gave us the heartbreaking story of how she has forced to fight for disability allowance after suffering a stroke at the young age of 25 while pregnant with her second child.
The effects of the stroke have been devastating. Yet the Department has denied her claim for allownace saying she is fit to work!
Chloe’s Fight for Disability Allowance
