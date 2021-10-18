PodcastsTipp Today Aoife Hanrahan makes history winning Ireland’s first ever women’s IFC freestyle kayak medal By Tipp Today - 18th October 2021 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Aoife from Clonmel became the first Irish woman to stand on a podium at the European Freestyle Kayak Championships. Aoife won bronze in the senior women’s category of the international canoe federation freestyle kayak championships in Paris. Tipp FM Radio · Aoife Hanrahan makes history winning Ireland's first ever women's IFC freestyle kayak medal