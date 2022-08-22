‘Adopted Nenagh man’ Sonny O’Neill – A chief suspect in Michael Collins murder

On 22nd August 1922 Michael Collins was killed in an ambush at Béal na mBláth outside Cork. He was buried in Glasnevin Cemetery on 28th August 1922.

There have been rumors since Collins’ death in 1922 that Denis “Sonny” O’Neill, a former British soldier who joined the IRA during the War of Independence and the anti-treaty side during the Civil War, fired the shot that killed Collins at Béal na Bláth on August 22nd, 1922.

John Flannery, who is a historian & author based in Tipp spoke to Fran this morning.