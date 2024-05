The excesses of Christmas will lead to a huge amount of food waste and additional recycling once again this year.

By gifting responsibly you can avoid quite a bit of this waste – give a voucher instead of a physical present

Gift an experience

Make a list before doing your Christmas shopping – and stick to it.

Remember the shops will open again – you don’t need to stock up with a month’s supply of food.

Some useful websites:

www.tipperarycoco.ie

www.epa.ie/our-services/monito…te-statistics/food/

repak.ie/recycling/what-can-i…gEAAYASAAEgKmDPD_BwE