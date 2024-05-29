Ours To Protect – Seai – Energy upgrade/grant applications

Upgrading the efficiency of our homes with the SEAI

There are a number of ways to plan and manage your home energy upgrade and grant applications.

Individual Energy Upgrade Grants for homeowners and private landlords who want:

individual energy upgrades

to manage their own project

to apply for the grant themselves

to pay for full cost of works and claim grants afterward

A complete home energy upgrade solution under the One Stop Shop Service for homeowners and private landlords who want:

multiple energy upgrades

to upgrade to a minimum B2 BER

a fully managed solution including grant applications

to pay for the works net of eligible grant

Fully Funded Energy Upgrade for qualifying homeowners in receipt of certain welfare benefits:

Fuel Allowance

Job Seekers Allowance for over six months with a child under seven

Working Family Payment

One-Parent Family Payment

Domiciliary Care Allowance

Carers Allowance

Disability Allowance for over six months with a child under seven

There’s more information on the SEAI website:

www.seai.ie/grants/home-energy-grants/

