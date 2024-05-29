Ours To Protect – Seai – Energy upgrade/grant applications

Upgrading the efficiency of our homes with the SEAI
There are a number of ways to plan and manage your home energy upgrade and grant applications.
Individual Energy Upgrade Grants for homeowners and private landlords who want:
individual energy upgrades
to manage their own project
to apply for the grant themselves
to pay for full cost of works and claim grants afterward
A complete home energy upgrade solution under the One Stop Shop Service for homeowners and private landlords who want:
multiple energy upgrades
to upgrade to a minimum B2 BER
a fully managed solution including grant applications
to pay for the works net of eligible grant
Fully Funded Energy Upgrade for qualifying homeowners in receipt of certain welfare benefits:
Fuel Allowance
Job Seekers Allowance for over six months with a child under seven
Working Family Payment
One-Parent Family Payment
Domiciliary Care Allowance
Carers Allowance
Disability Allowance for over six months with a child under seven
There’s more information on the SEAI website:
www.seai.ie/grants/home-energy-grants/