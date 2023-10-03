This week’s Ours to protect shines a light on the efforts being made by the Tipperary Barn Owl Project to address the increase in deaths of Barn Owls along a particular stretch of motorway.
Our Reporter Alison Hyland travelled to Thurles to meet Tom Gallagher from the Tipperary Barn Owl Project to see what easures are being taken.
Ours To Protect – Protecting the Barn Owl
This week’s Ours to protect shines a light on the efforts being made by the Tipperary Barn Owl Project to address the increase in deaths of Barn Owls along a particular stretch of motorway.