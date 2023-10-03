Ours To Protect – Protecting the Barn Owl

By
Tipp Today
-

This week’s Ours to protect shines a light on the efforts being made by the Tipperary Barn Owl Project to address the increase in deaths of Barn Owls along a particular stretch of motorway.
Our Reporter Alison Hyland travelled to Thurles to meet Tom Gallagher from the Tipperary Barn Owl Project to see what easures are being taken.