Ours To Protect – Friar’s Lough – Lorrha

Local communities can qualify for funding through Community Foundation Ireland and the National Parks & Wildlife Service to either develop a new Community Biodiversity Action Plan or support to implement measures from an existing plan.

Over the coming years, Local Authorities will also be developing Local Biodiversity Action Plans. Active, informed and engaged communities will help us ensure that policy-making for biodiversity is a two way street: top down and bottom up.

The grants connect community groups with scientific expertise, helping them to better understand their local biodiversity.

Successful grantees work with ecologists to create a Community Biodiversity Action Plan and can then seek funding to implement it.

All of the data they collect is shared with the National Biodiversity Data Centre, making a valuable contribution to citizen science in Ireland.

Useful Links

