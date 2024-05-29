Ours To Protect – Deposit Return Scheme

From February 1st anyone purchasing drinks in a plastic bottle or aluminium can will be charged a deposit.

This will be 15 cent on a 150ml to 500ml container and 25 cent on containers from 500ml to 3 litres.

The deposit can be reclaimed by returning the container to any of the ‘reverse vending machines’ located in stores across the county.

Do not crush cans or bottles. Containers must be undamaged to get your refund.

Make sure containers are empty and keep the lids on bottles.

No dairy product bottles or food cans can be put in machine – only drinks bottles and cans.

Look for the Re-Turn logo on the container – otherwise it will be rejected by the machine.

Some websites to explore to find out more about the Deposit Return Scheme

re-turn.ie/

www.gov.ie/en/publication/6746…osit-return-scheme/

www.tesco.ie/groceries/zone/dep…return-scheme-faqs

