This week Tipp FM looked at ash dieback in the country and what we can do to reduce it’s impact
Did you know…
Installing Solar Panels in farms is becoming more accessible in Ireland.
Two of the country’s biggest co-ops Dairygold and Tírlán have announced a partnership with the renewable energy solutions programme FarmGen to help get more green energy into Irish dairy farms.
Ours To Protect – Damien Sutton – FarmGen
