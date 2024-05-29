Ours To Protect – 100 million Trees

This week Tipp FM looked at: The 100 Million Trees Project to see 100 million Native Irish Trees planted very densely in small areas (from 0.1 to 0.25 acre or 4,356sq ft to 10,890sq ft – equal to one to two basketball courts) all over Ireland within the next 10 years.

Between 1,000 and 2,500 native trees in those spaces using the Miyawaki method.

They are calling for farmers and homeowners across Tipperary who can offer a site for planting and it’s free for the landowner:

All trees will be provided by the project and the planting will be done by professional planters

All that’s needed is a minimum of 0.1 acres away from power lines, underground pipes, septic tanks etc that can be rotovated in advance of the planting

