Zoey Coffey, Kilsheelan

Lake Drive, Kilsheelan.

It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and tragic death of our daughter and sister, Zoey Coffey, Lake Drive, Kilsheelan, who was taken from us far too soon. Zoey died on the 25th August 2023, alongside her friends.

Predeceased by her grandfather Terry, uncle Terence, aunt Jackie and grandmother Annie Coffey.

Zoey will be forever missed by her heartbroken parents Demelza Fraher and John Coffey, sisters Clara, Anna and Olivia, Nanny Eileen, grandfather John Coffey senior, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Zoey will be reposing in O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Her Funeral Mass with take place on Saturday at 11.30am in SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

For those who wish to view Zoey’s Funeral Mass, you may click here https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family request a ‘Show of Pink’