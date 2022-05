4 Semple Villas, Thurles.

Yvonne, predeceased by her mam Helen (nee Purcell), deeply regretted by her son Darren, grandchildren, dad Jerry, sister Pamela, brothers John and Mark, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Yvonne Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., on Friday evening from 5pm to 6pm arriving at Bohernanave Church at 6.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.