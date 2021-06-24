Winnie Supple, Clogheen

Winnie Supple nee Caplice

Fr Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Winnie will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Aidan and Paddy, daughter Loretta (Shanahan) son in law Tim, daughter in law Sabrina, grandchildren Hayden, Grace, Jack and Autume, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Winnie’s funeral cortége will leave her daughter Loretta’s home at Pearse Street, Cahir on Friday afternoon at 1pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Clogheen (via Fr. Sheehy Terrace) for Mass at 1.30pm after which she will be laid to rest in Ballyporeen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Theresa’a Hospital Clogheen.

The mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/clogheen

