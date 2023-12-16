Winnie Sheahan (Nee Keyes), Nenagh

Lissiniskey Norwood Nenagh and formerly of Curreeney Templederry.

Passed peacefully on 16th December 2023 at Ashlawn Nursing home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis & her sons Jim & Robert. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Susan (Hanson), Catherine (O’Meara), Mary (Severson), Elizabeth (Maloney), Paul, Mark & David. Sister Kitty (Moloney) & brother Tony. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 1pm. Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

The Sheahan family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the Matron and staff for the care and kindness shown to Winnie during her time at Ashlawn Nursing Home. For this they are very grateful.