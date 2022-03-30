Winnie Fitzgerald nee Morrissey, Fethard

Crampscastle, Fethard,

March 29th 2022. Pre deceased by her husband Jack and daughter Mary.

Deeply regretted by her son John and daughter Teresa, daughter in law Ann Marie and son in law Fergal, grandchildren Sean, Úna, Fergal, Eoin, Mary-Ann, Ailise and Claire, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Wednesday from 6.30 with removal to the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Moyglass.

The Mass can be viewed online at www.augustinianabbey.com

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice Palliative Care Team.