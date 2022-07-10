Winifred (Freddie) Keyes Nee Ryan, Thurles

Knocknakilla, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, in her 96th year, on 9th July 2022, peacefully (after a short illness) at The University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Sean, and sister of the late Maura, Rita, Tony and Tom.

Deeply regretted by her loving children, Mary, Eileen, John, Karen & Matthew, her brothers Martin & Matt. Dearly loved and remembered by her daughter in law Jeanette, sons in law Ger and Toufik, her grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’ clock to 8 o’ clock.

Removal Tuesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock, followed by burial to Curreeney Cemetery.

House Private Tuesday morning Please.

Please adhere to face coverings when attending Funeral

“ May she Rest in Peace “