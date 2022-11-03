Willie (William) Kennedy, Cahir and Clogheen

Galtee View, Cahir and late of Ballyknockane, Clogheen.

Willie passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff and his family at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by his wife Helen (née Heaney) sister Bernadette (Dargan) and brothers Patrick (USA), Jeremiah and Vincent.

Beloved wife of Julia and loving stepfather to Linda, Deirdre, Shelia and their families. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Finn), Catherine (Duggan) and Annette (Burke), his brothers Martin, Noel and Andrew, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.45am to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Duhill for Funeral Mass at 12noon after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.