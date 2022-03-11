Willie Spring, Kerry & Tipperary

Ballyraemeen, Castlemine Co. Kerry

Also; Cork, Limerick and Tipperary.

Died peacefully surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brothers Tom & Bob. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons; Liam, Lactain & Emmett, daughters-in-law; Emer, Eileen & Karena, 8 grandchildren, sister Anna, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine.

Removal Saturday morning from his residence to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh