Willie Slattery, Puckane & Coolbawn

Willie Slattery

Puckane, Nenagh and formerly of Kilbiller, Coolbawn, April 29th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his sisters Susan and Sighle, brothers John and Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Una, brother Mick, sisters-in-law Gretta and Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Willie will take place on Saturday 1st in St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service https://youtube.com/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

