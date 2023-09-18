Willie O’Dwyer, Littleton

The Steeple, Littleton, Thurles.

Peacefully at home in his 100th year. Pre deceased by his loving daughter Oonagh.

Beloved husband and best friend of Kitty and loving father of Maria, Cait, Patricia, William, Sheila & Ailish. Daughter-in-Law Marie, Sons-in-Law Dickie & Joe. His adored Grandchildren, Oliver, Darragh, Henry, Conan, Evan & Clara, Sister in Law Bernie. Also missed by friends, neighbours and extended family members, nieces and nephews.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady & St. Kevin’s Church on Wednesday at 12:30pm. for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton

House private please

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parish Graveyard Fund c/o Hugh Ryan Funeral Directors.