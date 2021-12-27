Willie Flynn, Cahir and Thurles

Outrath, Cahir and formerly of Moyne, Thurles.

Willie passed away unexpectedly in the wonderful care of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Martina and Alma, sons Tommy and Willie, brothers Tomas, John, and Martin, sisters Anna, Reena, Mary and Brigid, his twelve adored and cherished grandchildren, sons in law Kieran and Colm, daughters in law Mary and Bernie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening from 3pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the friends of Tipperary University Hospital / Cancer Research

