Willie Cullinan, Ballymacarbry and Cahir

Glasha, Ballymacarbry, and formerly of Knockskaugh, Poulmucka, Cahir.

Willie passed away peacefully in his 91st year at Tipperary University Hospital.

Loving brother of Mary (O’ Loughlin) and adored Uncle of Marie, Josephine, John, Seamus, Colette (Moloney) and Donal, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephews and nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O’ Loughlin family home in Rossmore, Newcastle (E91 R8X8) on Sunday evening from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral mass on Monday at 2pm in Our Lady and St. Laurence’s Church, Four Mile Water, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahir.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the National Council of the Blind.