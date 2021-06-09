Willie Costen, Cloughjordan & Enniscorthy

Willie Costen

Bothar Mhuire, Cloughjordan, Co.Tipperary & late of Pierce Road, Enniscorthy. Suddenly at home on June 8th 2021.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Celine Mary and brother Bob. Will be sadly missed by his loving son William & daughter in law Lisa. Cherished grandchildren Lily-May Kiara, Liam & Phoebe. Brothers Harry & John, sister Anne. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews relatives neighbours and friends. May Willie Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a reposing will take place for his relatives and neighbours this Thursday at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh from 6-7pm.

Remains arriving to SS. Michael & John’s Church, Cloughjordan this Friday via his home in Bothar Mhuire pausing there at 10.45am onwards to his requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, can view the livestream of his mass on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

