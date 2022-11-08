William (Willie) O Dwyer

Coombe Down Pill Road, Carrick On Suir

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Marian and Children William, Lorraine, Lisa, James and Shane, brother’s Percy, Richard, Dan, Kevin and sister Andrea, brother’s in law, sister’s in law, son’s in law, daughter’s in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Willie rest in peace.

Reposing at his Home on Thursday the 10th November from 5pm to 6.30pm, Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Friday the 11th November for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.