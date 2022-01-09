William (Willie) Morrissey, Clonmel & Co. Waterford

Marlfield Road, Clonmel Co. Tipperary (formerly of Knockafalla, Rathgormack, Co Waterford and Avonmore).

Willie slipped away peacefully on the 8th January 2022, in his 92nd year.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, Rita; his seven children Pat, Margaret, Brian, Cora, Liz, Bill and Emma-Jane; his seventeen cherished grandchildren, sons in law Eamonn, Ollie and Denis; daughters in law Bridget, Rosemary and Naomi; sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and his extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Willie Rest in Peace.

Willie’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Monday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

House Private Please.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

