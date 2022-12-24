William (Willie) McGrath, Ballyporeen

Ballyporeen, formerly of Kilcoran and Skeheenarinky.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Tír na nóg, Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

Willie in his 95th year, Predeceased by his wife Kathy (née Begley), brother Eddie, sisters Mary (Hyland) and Nora (Burke).

Deeply regretted by his sister in-law Julia Corbett, brother in-law Micheal Begley, nieces,nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Ballyporeen Parochial Hall on Monday 26th December from 4:30pm to 6:00pm, followed by removal to the Church Of the Assumption, Ballyporeen.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 27th morning at 11:00am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen live stream service.