William ( Willie ) Keeshan, Birr

Glencorrig Shinrone Birr co.offaly

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Eileen, daughters Imelda,Gemma,Marcella and Jessica, sons in law Jason,Robert and Gary, brothers Brendan and John Joe, sisters Mary,Kathleen,Eileen,Ann,Margaret,Agnes,Carol and Chris, brothers in law,sisters in law, aunt Geraldine,nephews,nieces, grandchildren ,relatives ,neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Sunday at his residence (R42 H260 ) from 2 pm until 6 pm.

House private after 6 pm.

Private removal on Monday to St.Marys Church Shinrone for Funeral mass at 12 followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Shinrone.

Family flowers only please donations if desired in lieu of flowers to The Irish Motor Neurone association.