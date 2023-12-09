William (Willie) Hayes, Roscrea

Lisheen, Carraig Hill, Roscrea.

In his 94th year, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his wife Máirín Kennedy, son Brendan and his wife Kristy, grandchildren Cillian and Iarla, his brother Denis (Melbourne) and extended Hayes family.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm (via his residence) arriving in Holy Cross Abbey (E41 PH01) at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.