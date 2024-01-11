William (Willie) Gleeson, Cloughjordan

Deer Park, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully at Tullamore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his Parents, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Lorraine, son Liam, daughter-in-law Dawn, Grandchildren Jade, Luke and Willow, his brother Timmy and sister Kathleen, nephews and nieces, family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at SS. Michael’s & John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please