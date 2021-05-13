William ‘Willie’ Fennessy, Clonmel

William (Willie) Fennessy

Connolly Park and Harney’s Cross, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Willie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Home, Tipperary Town surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Dave and Tom, sisters Mary (Ryan) and Breda (Prendergast), brother-in-law Sean, sisters-in-law Marion and Cornelia, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Willie’s funeral cortege will arrive (via Harney’s Cross) at St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook page or You Tube Channel https://youtu.be/VorWGZx4zTk

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

