William (Willie) Daly, Borrisokane

Tombricane, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

In the care of staff of Tullamore Hospital.

Willie is predeceased by his parents Billy and Mai, his brothers Peter and John, survived by Anna, his children Raymond, Celine and Natasha, grandchildren Danielle, Katelyn, Amber and Padráig, his brothers Christy, Frank, Vincent, Joe and Gerry, sisters Marie, Catherine, Jean, Martina, and Linda, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church Borrisokane arriving at 10.45 am for requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, North Tipp Hospice or a charity of your own choice.

Mass can be viewed on webcam Borrisokane Parish.