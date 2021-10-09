William Whelan, Kilsheelan

Glen Upper, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Willie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Bridget and daughter Rosie, he will be sadly missed by his son William, daughters Margaret (Maguire) and Marcella (Molloy), brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care.

