William Walsh, Nine-Mile-House

Breanormore, Nine-Mile-House, Carrick-On-Suir.

After a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Kitty, siblings Peggy, Maura, Michael, Francis and Joan, his beloved son Brendan, grandson Kyle and daughter-In-Law Carol

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Noreen, children Fran, John, Kay, Liam, Nuala and Anita grandchildren Brendan, Clodagh, Anna, Jamie, sarah, Abbie, Katie, Keira, Leah, Joe, Daire and Holly great-grand-daughter Kayla daughters-in-law Geraldine and Deirdre sons-in-law Paschal and Jason sisters Stasia, Kathleen, Bridget, Chris, and Bernadette brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone on Friday from 5:30pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Mary’s Church Grangemockler at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Livestreaming link for Mass: https://youtube.com/live/-h-JA0Cz65g?feature=share

House private please.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to The Friends Of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel