William Ryan (Haven), Templemore

Graffin, Clonmore, Templemore

20th of March 2022, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons, Peter and John, daughters Elaine and Ciara, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 to 8pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Thursday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Funeral Home is walk through only with no handshaking please.