William Moloney, Clogheen

Castlegrace, Clogheen.

William (pre-deceased by his wife Bridie) will be sadly missed by his loving sons P.J, Kevin, and Mark, daughter Mary, brothers Dick and Tom sisters Peggie, Bridget and Eileen, son in law Colm, daughters in law Ann, Karen and Marie, grandchildren William and Ryan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

William’s funeral cortège will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at Duhill Church for Mass at 12 noon after which he will be laid to rest in St. Finnian’s Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

