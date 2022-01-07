William McGrath, Portroe

Garrykennedy, Portroe, Nenagh.

January 6, 2022, peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home Killaloe.

Predeceased by parents William (Con) and Bridget, sisters May, Sarah, and bother Sean. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Paula and Clodagh, son Darach, sisters Esther and Margaret, granddaughters Isobel and Natasha, son-in-law Hugh, nieces, nephews, and relatives.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh this Saturday from 4 o’clock to 5.30.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church Portroe on Sunday for Requiem mass at 1 o’clock.

The Funeral cortege will pause at his home in Garrykennedy Village and onwards for burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence