William (Liam) Quinn, Holycross

Gortnagow House, Holycross, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by his parents Nicky & Bridget, his Brother Richard & Sister Mary. Brothers-in-law Mick Minahan, Gerry Smyth, Liam Dunne and Michael Maher.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Maire & family Nicky, Noel, Edel, Imelda (Ahern), Billy, Martin, John, Richard and Michael; daughters-in-law Mary, Geraldine, Dawn, Carmen, Zhanara, Patricia, Catherine and Son-in-law Gerry; his 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren to whom was devoted. His brothers Michael and P.J, sisters Margaret (Maher) and Claire (Horan), brothers-in-law Dick Dunne, Tom Horan and Victor Mar; sisters-in-law Maureen, Maureen, Josephine, Breda, Angela & Ann, his many nephews and nieces, extended relatives, kind neighbours and countless good friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41FF63) this Tuesday evening (August 9th) from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 11:00 for Requiem Mass at 11;30 on Wednesday (August 10th) morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.