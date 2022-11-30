William (Liam) Prendergast, Clonmel

St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel

Liam passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Artie and Kevin, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, daughters Denise, Elaine, Michelle and Eimear, brothers Eddie, Bernard, Paddy, Sean, Ray, Dermot and Brian, sisters Margaret and Louie, grandchildren Mary, Liam, Róisín, Oisín and Reece, sons-in-law Mark, Tomás and Colin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church with Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.