William Kilpatrick, Cahir

Rehill Road, Ballylooby, Cahir.

William died peacefully but unexpectedly at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin.

He will be very sadly missed by his son Ronnie, daughters Juli, Sylvia and Susan, daughter in law Moira, sons in law Robert, Jim and Tom, sister Elsie, grandchildren Stephanie, Heyley, Kelli and Andrew, greatgrandchildren Katelynn, Jeyden, Emily, Thea, Annabelle, Ella, Eevee, Olive and Betsy, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home in Rehill on Wednesday morning at 11:30am to arrive at The Island Crematorium, Cork for 1pm farewell service.

Family flowers only please.