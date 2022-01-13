William Kiely, Roscrea

William Kiely

Derrymore, Roscrea & formerly of 12 Limerick Street, Roscrea. Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his father Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife Trisha, sons Michael and Luke, daughter Claire, mother Alice, brothers Peter, Patrick and Joe, sisters Helen, Mary and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm (Face masks to be worn at all times).

Private removal from his residence (travelling in from Derrymore, across the bypass, down convent hill and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

