William J Kennedy, Thurles and Templederry

10 Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles, formerly Glastrigan, Templederry and the County Bar, Thurles.

In the loving care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, after an illness bravely borne.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Paddy, Michael, Seamus, John, Fr. Jerry and Denis, sisters Nora, Joanie, Eileen and Mary.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dearly loved father of Clodagh (Loughnane) and Siobhan (Sheridan), sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren, sons in law Gary and Owen, brothers Tommy, Peter and Fr. Joseph, sisters Kathleen Burke and Pauline Keyes, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Unit C, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.