William Daly, Nenagh & Cappamore, Limerick

Gortlandroe Nenagh & late of Cappamore Co. Limerick

After an illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his devoted daughter Noreen & sons William and Michael. Sister Phyllis, grandchildren Michelle, Alan, Nicole, Emma, Sophie, Ryan & Laura & his great-grandchildren, son in law Tony, daughter in law Lynn, sister in law, nieces & nephews, his great friend Timmy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 6 to 7.

Remains will arrive at St.Marys on the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Live stream: Those who cannot attend can view his mass on nenaghparish.ie