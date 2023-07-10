William Crowley, Templemore

Church Street, Templemore.

On 9th of July 2023, unexpectedly after a short illness very bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken Mother Bridget, brother Thomas, sister Marie, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends in O.N.E, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore on Tuesday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at ejgrey.com

URL of Live Stream: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/