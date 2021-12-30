William (Brendan) Duckett, Charleville, Cork and Cashel

Harrison’s Place, Charleville, Cork and formerly Cashel.

Died peacefully on December 30th in the care of St. Martha’s Nursing Home.

Ex Publican. Late of Main Street, Charleville.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita (nee Riordan), other relatives and friends.

Reposing in O’Malley Funeral Homes, Charleville (P56T184) on Friday from 5pm until removal at 6pm to Holy Cross Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Muckross Abbey Cemetery, Killarney (arriving 2.45pm).

A livestream is available on the Facebook page of charlevilleparish.ie.

Family flowers only please.

