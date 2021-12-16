William (Billy) O’Donnell, Clonmel and Cahir.

Garryshane House, Clonmel and formerly of Whitechurch, Cahir.

Billy passed away peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eddie and Andrew, sisters Joan, Mary, Ellen, Winnie and Bridget, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

Billy’s funeral cortége will arrive to St. Kieran’s Church Ballylooby on Saturday morning for mass at 11am after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

