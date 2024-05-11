William (Billy) O’ Dwyer, Annacarty

Rosbeg, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary and late of Station Road, Dundrum.

May 10th 2024, (peacefully) at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, after a long illness, bravely borne.

Predeceased by his parents Jerome and Agnes, brothers Davy and Andy, sisters Agnes and Patricia, grandchild CaraÍosa and great grandchild Heidi-Lou.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Hannah (nee Ryan, Garryard, Cashel), daughter and sons, Sandra, Adrian and Kieran, brothers Jerry and Tommy, sisters Rita (O’Brien), Nellie (Sheridan) and Mary (Ryan-Mullins), grandchildren Danielle, Jacqui, Selina, Killian, Mckayla, Sienna, Leon, Theo, Aindriu, Aobh and Will, great grandchildren Tori, Kyle, Millie and Robyn, daughters in law Anita (Moroney) and Noirin (Egan), Sandra’s partner David, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at his residence from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning to St Brigid’s Church, Annacarty arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace.