William (Billy) McGee, Clonmel

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

While with his loving family, Billy was called home by God.

The beloved husband of Margo, adored father of Billy, Declan and Helena, idolised “Gran-gran” to Richie and Aoife and cherished brother of Terry. Also much loved by Maurice, Ruth and Richie. He will ever be loved by those in his extended family, great neighbours and wide circle of friends who were a huge part of his life.

A man of kindness, compassion, empathy, with a great sense of humour and who will be forever remembered for being strongly pro-active in his livelong endeavours for social justice.

Billy is now reunited with his parents William and Ellen and his brothers Noel, Eddie and Michael in God’s promised paradise.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church with Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.