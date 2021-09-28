William ‘Billy’ McCarthy, Toomevara & Kilgurtin

William ‘Billy’ McCarthy

Clonolea, Toomevara & late of Kilgurtin. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends.

“Tough Gent, Good humoured till the end.”

Predeceased by his beloved parents Molly & Mick McCarthy, his sons Michael & Kenneth and his brother Tony. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phil & his cherished family Alan, Olivia (Hever), Brendan & Andrew. Grandchildren Holly, Eric & Bobby. Brothers Arthur and Joe. Son in law Patrick and by Cecile & Faye. Sisters in law Nora, Una, Mary, Esther, Theresa, Una and Ita. Brother in law Martin. Nephews and nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Billy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Clonolea (E45 X642) this Wednesday from 3 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Please observe current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshakes.

Remains arriving to St. Joseph’s Church Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Ballinree Graveyard.

Those who cannot attend May view the livestream on the Toomevara parish Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence