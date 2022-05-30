William (Billy) Maher, Moyne

Manseltown, Moyne.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his first wife Mary (née Redahan).

Billy will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Mary, son Pierce, brother Tim (London), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law J.J. (Kavanagh), Jim (Cummins) and Sean (O’Donovan), sisters-in-law Liz, Patricia, Geraldine and Enda, cousins, especially the Maher’s of Two Mile Borris and the Maher’s of Cooleeney, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 XW59) on Tuesday, 31st May, from 5pm to 8pm (please arrive via Ballyduff).

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne, on Wednesday, 1st June, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.